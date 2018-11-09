Remembering real heroes

Share Share 0 Share 0

A Surya Prakash

The inauguration of Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue – the Statue of Unity – in Gujarat on October 31 by the Prime Minister has raised the hackles of the whining, carping bunch of malcontents of the Nehruvian and Marxist mould who question the wisdom of erecting a statue – incidentally the tallest in the world – at such huge cost. But, these complaints must be brushed aside because we owe our very existence as a nation to Sardar Patel. There are a lot more reasons as well, many of which, were hidden by Sarkari historians owing allegiance to a single political family – but which must now be brought into the public domain. Here are some of them:

When the British left the country, they gave all the princely states three options – to declare their independence or accede to India or Pakistan. To get such a motley group of over 550 Maharajas and Rajas – many of whom were on their own ego trips – to sign on the dotted line and become part of India was a Herculean task. However, Sardar Patel’s steely determination combined with his diplomacy and foresight enabled him to get the princes to sign the Instrument of Accession. If he had not taken up this responsibility, the map of India would have had gaping holes. The Nizam of Hyderabad and the Nawab of Junagadh had decided to accede to Pakistan and a couple of Maharajas in central India were keen to retain their independence. Patel put his foot down, sent in the armed forces when necessary and got these States integrated into India. “I do not want undigested lumps in India’s belly”, he is reported to have said in the context of Hyderabad becoming a part of Pakistan. Prime Minister Nehru was not happy with the use of force but the truth is that if ‘Iron Man’ Patel were not to be around at that time, no one would have been able to counter Nehru’s pusillanimity and the map of India would have been in tatters on the very day of her independence.

Is this not sufficient reason for building the Statue of Unity?

Apart from being as tough as nails while dealing with issues relating to national unity, Sardar Patel had another extraordinary quality – his readiness to sacrifice for the larger cause. There is abundant evidence to show that he was the very epitome of selflessness, which was in contrast to the pettiness and selfishness of Nehru. On Gandhi’s advice, Patel had to forego the opportunity to head the Congress on many occasions including 1928, 1929, 1936 and 1946 and make way for Nehru. In 1946, it was clear that the person elected president of the Congress would be invited by the British to be the first Prime Minister of Independent India. The party asked 15 Pradesh Congress Committees to propose names for the office. Twelve of the 15 committees voted for Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The remaining three committees had no opinion. In other words, not a single pradesh committee wanted Nehru as party president and Prime Minister. The story goes that Nehru went into a sulk and told Gandhi that he will not play second fiddle to anybody. Gandhi stepped in once again on behalf of Nehru and got Patel to withdraw from the contest. Thus, although his party overwhelmingly wanted him to be the first Prime Minister after Independence, Patel sacrificed this for the sake of the party and national unity. Historians loyal to the Nehru-Gandhis have hidden these facts from the people all these years. So, for those who ask why spend so much on Patel’s statue, the answer is “is this not sufficient reason to remember the Sardar in the most memorable way possible?”

As against Patel’s large-heartedness, we now have evidence of how small-minded and spiteful Nehru was when dealing with Patel. When Patel died on December 15, 1950 in Mumbai, he directed officials from Delhi not to attend Patel’s funeral in Mumbai. Even more shocking was the first order he issued after Patel’s demise that his official car – a Cadillac – be returned to the Foreign Ministry forthwith. More was to follow. The best example of Nehru’s small-mindedness relates to the Bharat Ratna. Nehru gave himself the Bharat Ratna in 1955. Sardar Patel was conferred the Bharat Ratna belatedly by the Chandrashekar Govermnment in 1991.