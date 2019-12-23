RELOOK PAK POLICY

The recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri and Poonch targeting security forces and civilian population on the border areas has left a woman injured. The firing across the border areas raises questions on India’s policy towards Pakistan. Last year In Rajouri sectors schools and settlements around five kilometer area on the border were vacated as a precautionary step. Over 100 security men have so far been killed in the line of duty in Kashmir this year. Incidentally, this is the highest casualty figure for the forces in the past decade. Over 235 terrorists have also been killed this year. It looks Pakistan wants Kashmir to be kept in news even at the year-end when it has been talking of peace initiatives. New Delhi needs to give a relook to the policy followed for the notorious neighbour who has not budged an inch from its stand on maintaining ceasefire and peace on the borders. Statistically the number of ceasefire violations have gone up and infiltrations as well as youth joining terrorism in Kashmir has also not reduced much. The Union government sees normalization of situation in Jammu and Kashmir which could be very optimistic attitude to see the developments in a different way. The reality is one need to have a relook on the policy and a proactive action would be welcome. There have been over thousand bids of incursion by Pakistan this year all along the LoC and over two hundred along the International Border (IB). Whereas, according to opposition party Congress, there were 583 major ceasefire violations in 2014 (between June-December), 400 in 2015, 450 in 2016 and 900 in 2017. Congress has been vociferous about the BJP’s failure to give right directions especially protecting borders. BJP government’s Pakistan policy is driven by “flip-flops, somersaults and adhocism” and Congress last year had demanded that the Prime Minister comes clear on his agenda behind his 2015 stopover in Lahore or the Centre’s decision to allow ISI personnel at the Pathankot terror attack site. Congress had said India’s neighbor-hood policy was in tatters under the BJP dispensation as apart from the “frequent” Pakistani shelling along the border and incursions, the new Nepalese government was overtly tilting towards China.