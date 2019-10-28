RELOOK AT PAK POLICY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with army personnel posted at the frontiers in Rajouri sector to boost their morale. Every year since coming to power Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security men posted in the frontier whether it is Siachen Glacier or on the Indo-Tibetan borders. By his visits on days like Diwali the Prime Minister has set a standard which no political leader ever practiced nor preached. The Prime Minister’s visit to Rajouri coincided with Infantry Day celebrations, which is observed to mark the landing of the first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders. The Prime Minister, for whom this is a first visit since the centre’s move on Article 370, also said “it still stings” to talk about the illegal occupation of certain parts of Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Rajouri came only a few hours after the Pakistani Army targeted forward posts in the district. Since becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi has interacted with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali. That year, he visited Siachen in Ladakh region and in 2015, he went to the Punjab border. The next year, PM Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at an outpost. Even on a day like Diwali when Prime Minister was visiting the border areas Pakistan did not miss its obsession of violating ceasefire and targetted some of the border posts. “Our country was partitioned… lakhs died and became refugees. But we (have) no ill-will against them (Pakistan). But they hatched a conspiracy to take over Jammu and Kashmir. Our brave soldiers foiled their plans and today we are proud to have it as part of India,” the Prime Minister said. India had ramped up pressure on Pakistan in recent weeks, with both General Rawat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioning it against aiding terrorists in their infiltration attempts. Blast inside army’s brigade headquarters in Poonch along Line of Control (LoC), Uri terror attack which came on a day when the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh was visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It is India’s caution which is holding the situation and not turning it into the war scale. Pakistan knows this and wanted to test the waters especially when they have a weak civilian government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan who is politically a novice. India needs to relook into Kashmir policy as well as policy towards Pakistan which is at the critical stage today.