Religious sanctification of water

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

The water plays a vital role in human body on the one hand and on the other water is very important for all the rituals in Hinduism. It has integrated into most Hindu rituals, as it is believed that the water has spiritually cleansing power. It is used in ritual ‘purification’ in various religions such as;

Hinduism: Bhagavad Gita Chapter 9 Verse 26 – “patra? pu?hpa? phala? toya? yo me bhakty? prayachchhati tadaha? bhaktyupah?itam a?hn?mi prayat?tmana?” meaning: If one offers to Me with devotion a leaf, a flower, a fruit, or even water, I delightfully partake of that article offered with love by my devotee in pure consciousness. The Hindu pilgrimage sites are mostly constructed on the banks of rivers, sea shores, springs and temples constructed with ponds nearby. Thus the significance of the water is linked with Hindu rituals as well as for good health conditions. Some of the rituals associated with in Hinduism are: Jal-Abhishek – Bathing of deities and such water after bathing the deities is offered as ‘Teertha’ to devotees commonly known as ‘Charnamat’. Kalsha – No Hindu prayer begins without keeping ‘Kalash’ an earthen pot filled with water and some mango leaves. Tarpan – means sprinkling water with sacred grass as symbolic gesture of recognition and pleasing God. Hindus sprinkle water before starting meal around the plate in which the meal is traditionally eaten. Achaman- is an important ceremony of sipping water thrice with recitation of Mantras before taking up ‘Sandhya-vandana’ which is meditation and concentration. Jalanjali – is offering of full hand of water to God. Prokshana – sprinkling of water over one’s body to purify, when a bath is not possible. For purifying an object water is sprinkled for the purification on the object. Christianity: The Bible and Water are very much connected. Water is mentioned 722 times in the scriptures. Immersion of a person in water is a central sacrament of Christianity (where it is called baptism). The common form of baptism now in use, include pouring water three times on the forehead, a method called effusion. Islam: The noble Qur’an mentions, the Arabic word for water 63 times. Religiously water is an important feature of five daily prayers, which are performed after washing certain parts of the body called as ‘Wudu’. The ‘Ghusal’ is part and parcel of Islamic performances such as ‘Ghusal Mayyet’ is performed on the dead body, ‘Ghusal Mase Mayyit’ becomes obligatory, if one directly touches a dead body. Both these Ghusals and many other types of ‘Ghusal’ are prevalent in both “Shia School Of Thought” and “Sunni School Of Thought”. The bathing of body is religious practice in Islam, where the body is washed by the members of the dead person’s family and this practice is also part of Hindu system. Buddhism: The offering of water at Buddhist shrines symbolizes the aspiration to cultivate the virtues of calmness, clarity and purity with our body, speech and mind. During funerals water is poured into bowl and placed before the monks and the deceased. Bathing of body, known as ‘Yukan’ is also found in Buddhism. Sikhism: ‘Amrit Sanskar’ or ‘Amrit Chhakna’ is a process where Amrit Nectar or holy water used to initiate the Sikhs into the order of ‘Khalsa Brotherhood’. Amrita ceremony is initiation of Amrit or Sikh baptism ceremony. Every Sikh is under obligation and is required to enter into the order of Khalsa Brotherhood. Judaism: There are several Biblical regulations requiring immersion of the whole body in living water. The living water means using a natural stream or a ‘Mikvah’ (a specially constructed ritual bath, connected directly to a natural source of water). The bath to a dead body is traditional burial rites.

It is the water flowing in all the sacred rivers, in all sacred ponds and other resources where people take bath for emancipation. Many religions also consider particular sources or bodies of water to be sacred or at least auspicious such as; The River Ganga; having its origin in Uttrakhand State at Gangotri is most sacred River (among other rivers) to Hindus. Many religious rituals are performed on the bank of River Ganga, including emersion of ashes of dead in this river for salvation. The ‘Lourdes’; which is most important site of international Catholic pilgrimage in France have religious significance in Roman Catholic. The sight is associated with ‘Virgin Mary’ who appeared 18 occasions to, ‘Marie-Bernadette Soubirouson’ born of a miller from Lourdes, a small town in France. Marie-Bernadette Soubirouson’ is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church. The lady was directed to dig in the ground at a certain spot and to drink from the small spring of water that began to bubble up. Immediate cures were reported from drinking the water. The Jordan River; in Israel has a major significance in Judaism and Christianity in some Christian churches. The Sarovars; in Sikhism refers to the sacred waters of a pool, or tank, built around or close to Gurdwara. Guru Amar Das ordered Guru Ram Das to create a nectarous tank as a place of worship for the Sikh religion. In 1578 CE, Guru Ram Das excavated a tank, which subsequently became known as Amritsar (Pool of Nectar of immortality) giving its name to the city that grew around it. The Zam Zam well; located within the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has its history of origin linked with second wife of Abraham (Ibrahim) Hagar (Hajar) and her son Ishmael (Ismail) in Islam.