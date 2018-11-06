Religious Samagam held at Gurdwara Lower Gadigarh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bhog of Akhand Path Sahib followed by a large Diwan was held at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha Lower Gadi Garh, Jammu on Sunday. The function was organised as a token of thanks to the Almighty for victory of Prof. (Dr.) Youdhvir Singh, retired Principal, Degree College in the recently held elections of JMC from Ward No 73 Bhore-Gadigarh. The programme was presided over by Sudershan Singh Wazir, former President State Gurdwara Prabandhak Board and Chairman Sikh United Front and attended by huge congregation from all sections of society, including Istri Satsangh Sabha, Sikh Naujwan Sabha.

Gurbani Kirtan was recited by Raagi Jathas of Bhai Daljeet Singh, Bhai Hazoora Singh (California) while Gurbani Vichar were delivered by various religious scholars. During this congregation Prof. (Dr.) Youdhvir Singh, Corporator from Ward 73 was honoured. In a very short speech he advised the people to live with peace and unity like honeybees. More than 40 youths of the area were also felicitated by presenting them Siropas for their relentless efforts in advancing the social issues in the local area. Sudershan Singh Wazir in his address stressed upon unity among the suffering communities.

He further said the leaders of the Sikhs should shun their petty interests to watch the interests of community. Prominent among others who spoke include PDP State Secretary Amrik Singh Reen, Advocate Roop Lal, Surjeet Singh former Secretary DGPC Jammu, Darbinder Singh Cashier DGPC, Dheeraj Singh, Narinder Singh Raina, Ram Saran Khullar; Paramjeet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Mohinder Singh, Secretary Gurdwara Lower Gadi Garh, Harinder Singh and Lambardar Khajoor Singh.