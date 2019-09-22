Religious leaders submit recommendations to be implemented in UT Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: In context to the granting of Union Territory status to Ladakh, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) in consultation with all religious heads, initiated a dialogue/ brainstorming session with various sections of the society in an attempt to formulate a clearer framework regarding the modalities to be adopted in functioning of the UT of Ladakh.

There have been doubts, apprehensions and anxiety among the general public with respect to the administrative arrangements and various other provisions in the Union Territory of Ladakh for safeguarding their rights and interests, they said.

Representatives of religious organisations called on the CEC, LAHDC, Leh and submitted the resolutions passed in the consultative meetings to be forwarded to the Government of India. Later, they addressed the media at Press Club Leh.

“The views expressed here by various sections of the society are seasoned analysis of the needs and aspirations of the people and thus an informed judgment of an appropriate, relevant and effectivemechanism to respond to these needs which must be ensured. These strategic priorities mentioned hereinafter needs to be recognised and omplemented these will have visible impact on the lives of the people of Ladakh.

As such protective measures with proactive actions will have to be adopted in the new UT setup to accommodate and fulfill the needs and aspirations as spaecified here,” the report reads.

Preservation and protection of the Culture, Language and Ethnicity of Ladakh, protection of unique culture, tradition, language, ethnicity, custom and religion, strengthening, empowerment/Re-organization and delimitation of LAHDC, representation of the Women, Sangha community, and minority sections, declaration of Ladakh as Tribal Area under Article 244 (2) of the Indian Constitution and protection of land and immovable property, protection of property rights of all land and immovable properties under Schedule VI of the constitution of India and several other important issues have been recommended in a 20-point recommendations submitted to LAHDC, Leh.

Demand of a seperate Rajya Sahba seat for Ladakh and exemption of tax were also included in the report.