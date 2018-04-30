Religious congregation held at Lohad Devta Mandir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: On the occasion of Budh Poornima, a religious congregation was held in the historical Lohad Devta Temple here at Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector on Monday.

Thousands of devotees belonging to all communities from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu, Udhampur, Poonch and Mendhar besides senior officers of Army, BSF and District Administration took part in the congregation which was organised by the Lohad Devta Committee headed by its Chairman Advocate Rajinder Singh.

This place has a history way back to Mahabharat period when five Pandavas visited this place during their Agyatvas and constructed a water spring (Bawli). It is said that this holy place remains immune to Pak firing and shelling.

In this function there is mass participation of newly wedded couples who pay their obeisance and mass Mundans were also carried out. After Havan Yagya and Mantrocharan, Langar was served to the devotees.

93 Brigade Commander A.S Pandarkar, 10 Brigade Commander V. S Sekhu, Dy Cdr Poonch M.S Sabarwal, SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey, SDPO Mendhar Riaz Tantray, 4 MLI CO, Commandant BSF, DSP DAR Mohan Lal Sharma, DSP HQ Naem Choudhary, PHE XEn, Irrigation SE, Sanatan Dharam Sabha Romesh Bali, Dev Dutt, Devinder Sharma, Surjan Singh, ZEPO Tej Kour, Kuldeep Singh, Mohd Ashraf Sarpanch and others were present.