Religion based politics, a destructive path!

Dear Editor,

I pity the situation of our country where politicians are campaigning for elections on the basis of religion, caste. Actually, it is not a new thing for the public and as well as for leaders but is this the direction where we want to go? When will we talk about the serious issues as poverty, child trafficking, government inefficient policies, and a never-ending list which requires the attention of public and government servants? It doesn’t matter whether someone preaches Lord Shiva, Ram, Krishna or someone else. What concerns me as a citizen of India is when will the ‘Ache Din” come?

Yakita Somani

IIMC Jammu