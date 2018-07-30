Religion and the contemporary society

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ankush Sharma

Since last few years, I started using the Internet and following the activities happening around the world, I found one thing pretty common through these times. That is religious violence, which is quite same or perhaps increasing with time. Islamophobia and the Islamic extremism are directly proportional, hence helping each other deepen their roots in the recent times.

At one side, the process of modernisation and globalisation is at its full pace, but so is the pace of the religious hatred incidents. It’s not the story of South Asia or the Middle East only, it’s happening all around the world even in the developed west.

While analysing the situation and trends in such type of violence, I found no positive precursor to make me believe that it will go down soon. Then many questions started revolving around my mind. Is it really impossible to get the world out of it? If there is some way out, what’s that? With this question, I worked and analysed a whole lot of things to find a solution.

Religion has always played an important role in the socio-political scenario, since its origin. In the modern democratic form of government, it is still a trending issue, but along with the rising tide of protest against it.

In this globalised and technocrat world, a new school of thought has grown advocating the establishment of a society based on a reason rather than the blind faith, calling for the elimination of religion. It envisages a society formed on the basis of modern scientific principles. Hence, it raises an important question. Should religion be eliminated? Does elimination of religion means the elimination of religious violence? Before answering it, let’s understand the various aspects of religion.

Religion although has many spiritual and ethical aspects but most importantly it is being used as a political tool to unite people especially in the ancient and medieval times. Islamic Brotherhood is one of the best examples which helped it to conquer a major part of the world. Further, as there were no modern equipments or techniques to enforce social conduct laws or ethics, the stamp of God (the Creator) was used to enforce them. Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism have a lot to do with person’s ethical life. Theory of Karma is one of the best examples.

But sadly, religion has also been the reason for many divisions leading to violence in the society. Those who are well educated, in the modern times, turn to other professions leaving religion to the unworthy people resulting in misinterpretation of important verses of religious books and lack of reforms with the evolving society. However, sometimes it is consciously done to serve the political goals of the individuals. Jihad can be cited as an example. Hence many people have argued that society should move towards science and logic leaving religion redundant.

So now back to the question, does elimination of religion would mean the elimination of religious violence? My answer is YES, it would eliminate religious violence but not violence. Let’s go through my arguments in its support.

It is true that the religion is not infallible, but it’s also true that the major problem lies not within religion rather somewhere else. Let’s look at few instances. Japanese have a composite culture but still, they don’t witness any religious violence. Further, where religion owes little reason for violence, other reasons evolve like colour, language, ethnicity, region etc.

Even countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and many others with the overwhelming majority of a single religion face worst form of violence. Cold war or world wars in the last century were due to the reason of differing ideologies or interests, not religion. Hence it can be argued that we humans are the main culprits, not religion.

In Pakistan or Bangladesh, the population of minorities especially Hindus has decreased drastically with a huge number of crimes against women and same can be seen in the neighbouring country of Myanmar with Rohingyas. India, barring few incidents has successfully preserved its diversity ensuring its unity as well. Minorities in the developed countries like the USA or Europe are at better place baring few latest instances.

All the above instances are enough to prove that the religion is not actually the reason for violence, instead the underdevelopment and prevailing illiteracy in our society is. Religion is just one of the many tools used by few individuals to incite violence if it would be gone, something else would arrive and the hatred would continue. Hence the comprehensive development of the society is the need of the hour along with the adoption of some beautiful teachings from all of the religion.

Every religion teaches peace although there may be things which are not in tune with contemporary society. The perception of considering our own rituals or way of worshipping, the only right way to reach heaven needs to go now. If all infidels are supposed to go to hell, then we must remember all our great religions are not more than two millennia old and hence before that all our ancestors were infidels.

The polytheism of Hinduism, worshipping many gods accommodating even other religions’ gods sounds like a great idea. It enhances the tolerance level as people respect gods of every religion. Although gods should not be considered as important as their teachings are. The divine element of religion should be dropped down, simply making it a source of learning and knowledge. Ancient Indian scriptures, meditation, and yoga have a lot to offer to the world.

Christianity along with many major and minor religions of the world has a great tendency to channelise people’s energy in the right direction. Sufism along with Buddhism and Jainism advocated a life of simplicity away from today’s materialism. The ideas of brotherhood and peace in Islam need to be promoted. Hence there are numerous such beautiful teachings from the religions all over the world which can make our society even more progressive. But for that, we have to make ourselves more accommodative to the teachings of the other religions instead of being restricted to just one religion.

Hence, at last, it can be said, “Society should be based on reason, but along with the beautiful teachings of religion”.