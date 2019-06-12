Relief for left over displaced families sought

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A deputation of hundreds of people of border area, their Sarpanchs, ex-Sarpanchs, Panchs, Lambardars and local village people, led by Ch. Manmohan Singh President All India Jat Mahasabha J&K met ACR Samba Kulbhushan Khajuria at DC Office Samba, in the presence of Tehsildar Samba and Vijaypur and Incharge Tehsildar of Displaced families Relief provision.

Ch.Manmohan Singh apprised the officer that 1884 displaced families applied for the relief from the Govt, of which 1358 families received compensation of Rs.5.50 lakhs, the remaining 526 families files are still stuck in procedure.

Singh informed ACR about the difficulties which these families are facing when they try to get their documents approved in order. Many of the technicalities imposed on these files seems deliberate by the Revenue Dept staff and the Patwaris and it is not the first time that he has received numerous complaints of dubious attitude of the Revenue Dept staff in dealing with the files.

ACR informed him that on coming Saturday, the Dept is organising a camp, in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan, to accelerate the process of files approval and they will try to complete documentation without any delay as soon as possible.

Ch Sham Lal, Ch Rashpal Singh, Sarpanch Darshan Singh, Sarpanch Reena Choudhary, Sarpanch Kali Dass, Ch Prempal, Ch Mohan Singh Bhatti, Ch Rakesh Kumar, Ch Yash Pal, Ch Surjit Singh, Ch Sewa Singh, Manjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh were the part of deputation.