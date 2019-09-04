Relief for families of prisoners lodged outside J&K: DGP Prisons

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: In order to facilitate meetings of detenues lodged outside J&K with their close relatives, DGP Prisons J&K, V K Singh has advised concerned family members to visit the office of DGP Prisons located at First Floor, Vigilance Building, Old Secretariat, Srinagar or the office of Superintendent, District Jail, Jammu at Amphalla along with valid Identity-proof, so that their particulars and intended date of visit may be communicated to concerned jail authorities well in advance to avoid inconvenience.
