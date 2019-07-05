Reliance Jio launches special Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan

AGENCY
JAMMU: Continuing its customer-first focus, Jio has launched
a special Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan. The Rs 102 plan is expected to be of
great help to many undertaking the pilgrimage this year.
The Reliance Jio Rs 102 recharge
plan is available at several Jio retailers in J&K for the Amarnath Yatra
that takes place every year. The plan brings unlimited voice and data benefits
including unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMSs per day and unlimited high-speed data
capped at 0.5GB per day. Post the exhaustion of the data limit, the speed is
throttled to 64Kbps. The plan has a validity of 7 days.
However, there is a catch. With
this Rs 102 Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan, the subscribers will not get Jio App
Subscription as the Jio Prime Membership is not applicable with it.
The Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan is
designed to address the needs of the pilgrims from other parts of the country
who, because of the restrictions on the roaming facilities in J&K, are
faced with connectivity challenge during their yatra. Usually, such users are
forced to opt for a new prepaid connection for the time period of their pilgrimage.
The Rs 102 Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan allows pilgrims to opt-in for Jio’s
7-day unlimited prepaid plan with their own local J&K number and get
benefit from the smooth connectivity during their pilgrimage.
