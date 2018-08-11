Reliance Foundation team calls on Advisor Vijay

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

Srinagar: Head for Strategy and Institute Reliance Foundation Youth Sport, Shivani Kejriwal along with head Strategic Relationship Management Reliance Group Support Services, Lt. Col Rajneesh Akhoury (Retd) arrived in Kashmir for a two day visit in order to explore various possibilities of future collaboration with J&K State Sports Council for the development and promotion of Sports in the State.

In this connection, Reliance Foundation and Sports Council intends to sign a MoU in the areas of Sports development and promotion at grassroots level. The team interacted with almost 200 aspiring sportspersons at TRC Ground Srinagar and had discussions on various aspects of improvement in various Sports disciplines.

The team also had a meeting with Advisor to Governor, Vijay Kumar and discussed various aspects of promotion and development of Sports in the State of J&K. They also expressed their willingness to support J&K State Sports Council in the areas of Sports Exchange Programmes, Capacity Building, Talent Identification, Scouting, High Performance Training and Long Term Athlete Development Programmes (LTADP) for the promotion of Sports in the State.