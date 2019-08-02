Release wages of Anganwari workers, labourers before Eid: Mir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Urging the Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the grievances of agitating Anganwari workers and other casual labourers in the State, the JKPCC Chief G A Mir on Thursday appealed for releasing the pending wages of Anganwari workers and casual labourers well before Eid.

Earlier, a delegation of Anganwari workers under the banner of Anganwari Welfare Forum (AWF) called on the JKPCC President and sought his intervention for releasing their pending wages, besides ensuring redressal of other grievances at the earliest. Mir expressed serious concern over the hardships being confronted by Anganwari workers and casual labourers serving in PHE and other Departments since long.

Emphasizing the Governor for addressing their concerns well before Eid-ul-Azha, Mir said that Anganwari workers, as reported, are not being paid wages regularly, forcing them to adopt the path of agitation. Government should clear all their pending dues to ensure that they can sustain their families with dignity, he added. “Necessary measures must be taken so that they continue their works with same dedication,” Mir added and urged the Government to make serious efforts for releasing and enhancing their monthly wages.