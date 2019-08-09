Release salaries before Eid: Estates Employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Co-ordination Committee of Estates Employees Union raised serious concern over hardships being faced by employees of the Department. In a meeting held here, Yash Paul Sharma of EJAC (senior Trade Union Leader) appealed to the Governor to release salary of all Government employees well before Eid so that employees can celebrate the festival without any problem.

Others present in the meeting included Darshan Mangotra, Prem Singh Bawa, Mohammad Ishfaq, Jeet Raj, Subash Chander, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Kuldeep Raj, Ravi Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Baljeet Singh, Yash Paul Yogi and Billu Ram.