Release political leaders: PCC Migrant Cell

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: PCC Migrant Cell J&K has urged the Government to release all political leaders, who have put under the house-arrest. In a meeting held here on Saturday, Shadi Lal Pandita, President of the Cell said that since the date Articles 370 and 35A have been abrogated, the leaders of Pradesh Congress Committee have been kept under house-arrest, thereby giving a serious setback to the democratic setup. He demanded that all political leaders must be released at the earliest for having interactions with general masses.
