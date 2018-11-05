Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: ReT Forum, District Samba urged upon the government to release pending salary of SSA teachers for the month of February 2018.

Briefing media persons here, the forum members said they have approached from CEO Samba to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma regarding the pending salary of February 2018.

“The matter has also taken up with Advisor to Governor, B.B Vyas but nothing has been done in this regard. However, the salary for the same month of other districts has already been released three months ago,” they said.

They appealed to the Governor to intervene in this matter and released the salary of SSA teacher before Diwali.

Among those who were present in the press conference include Suresh Kumar General Secretary, Bishan Dass Shastri Advisor, Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Rama Kumari, Suman Chib, Manisha Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Reenu Slathia and Asha Narania.