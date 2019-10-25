Release pending dues of Anganwari workers: AWHU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (AWHU) urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to address the issues of Anganwari workers and helpers by clearing their pending dues.

In a statement issued here, Suman Suri, President of the Union, said that the Anganwari workers and helpers are without salary for the last eleven months.

Despite not dispersal of honorarium to workers and helpers, they are pressurized to perform Poshan Maha, Poshan Pakhwada and other activities of the department from their own pocket which is sheer exploitation of the poor workers and helpers, she added.

Suri appealed to the Governor to personally intervene into the matter and come forward to resolve the issues of the poor workers and helpers and release the dues before Diwali, so these poor workers are able to celebrate the festival. She also appealed to the Governor to release the arrear of Anganwari workers and helpers at the earliest.