Release land compensation or vacate agriculture land: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Raising the plight of farmers, former MLA and NPP State President Balwant Singh Mankotia demanded early release of land compensation to aggrieved farmers whose agriculture land has been acquired by the army. He warned the concerned authorities that if compensation is not released within a week, hunger strike would be launched by the NPP workers with farmers who have provided their agriculture land.

Large number of aggrieved farmers from Jib, Rehmbal and Dhanodi villages lodged a strong protest by organising a Dharna under the banner of Panthers Kissan Council at Udhampur on Monday. While addressing the protestors, Mankotia claimed that large number of farmers adjoining the Udhampur town had given their land to army for defence purposes. Unfortunately, farmers have not received the adequate land compensation for their agriculture land. He asked the concerned authorities to release the land compensation or vacate the acquired land so that farmers can use the same for cultivation.

He further claimed that farmers have provided their land with the assurance that it should be used for defence purposes and no construction would take place and also assurance was made to provide job to one of the family members in MES or in FOD. But authorities have failed to fulfill the promises made with the aggrieved farmers as nor employment neither appropriate compensation has been provided to farming community.

Amazingly, construction on the agriculture land has been done branzenly by violating the agreement made with the farmers of Udhampur District and employment has been given to youth from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states of the country, regretted Mankotia.

Panther Kissan Council Tehsil President Sanjay Sharma and Dhanodi Sarpanch Rakesh Sharma, NPP leader Dhani Ram Attri and Jagdev Jagga, Naib Sarpanch Jagdish Chander, Amit Sharma, S. Balwant Singh, Babu Ram, Master Chuni Lal, Mohan Lal and Arun Kumar also addressed the protestors.