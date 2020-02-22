‘Release funds for works executed in Mishriwala’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Palvi Verma, Sarpanch, Mishriwala Panchayat urged the authorities of Rural Development Department to release funds against completed works and others which are being executed in the interest of people of Mishriwala area. In a meeting held here, Palvi, while extending full support to ongoing strike of PHE workers, appealed to the government to consider their genuine demands at the earliest. Others who attended the meeting included Subject Singh Naib Sarpanch, Bua Ditta Panch, Sonia Balla Panch, Joginder Singh Panch, Rohit Verma, Kulwant Singh, Sahil Chib, Mohan Singh and Ajit Singh.