Release financial package for 7th Pay Commission implementation: NMC

JAMMU: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) urged upon the Centre’s Special Envoy on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma to submit an interim report to Prime Minister for including the release of Rs 11,000 crore financial package to meet the expenses of implementation of recommendations of 7th Pay Commission to employees and pensioners of J&K besides regularisation of 61,000 daily rated workers so that these long pending demands of the employees/pensioners and daily rated workers are settled once and for all.

In a statement issued here on Friday, President of National Mazdoor Conference (NMC), Subash Shastri said “Nearly 8 lakh families are part and parcel of this important population segment, which form one of the most dynamic electoral constituency in the State, therefore the need is to get the package released before December 31, 2017, so that the benefits of Seventh Pay Commission start reaching to salaried class and pensioners from April 1, 2018.”

Addressing NMC workers meeting here, Shastri said that State Government has already made commitments regarding resolution of these two vital issues confronting the working class in the State.

He also expressed satisfaction over the decision of the State Government for preparing a road map for the regularisation of these daily rated workers, which displayed the sincerity of the Chief Minister’s, hence the Finance Department requested to immediate start and expedite the process to meet the aspirations of working class so as to start the regularisation policy from January 1, 2018 as a new year gift to these workers.