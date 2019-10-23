Release DA, 3rd installment of 7 CPC arrears

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Abdul Majid Khan, President All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation urged upon the Governor’s Administration to pay 3rd and final installment of 7th CPC arrears payable in the month of October 2019 and release of 5 per cent D.A installment due from July 2019 in respect of State employees and pensioners.

In a statement issued here, Khan also sought regularization of daily wage workers, Adhoc/ Contractual Employees, ReT teachers, Anganwari workers, payment of pending wages, hike in medical allowance, health insurance cover to employees and pensioners with easily affordable annual premium, raise in remuneration of Village Guards, honorarium of Nambardars, etc.

Khan also stressed upon Principal Accountant General to get the process of revising the pension under formulation II of Government order No. 222-F of 2018 accomplished at the earliest so that the pensioners, especially the older ones age able to avail the benefit of pension revision in their life time.