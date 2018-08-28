Release compensation for land acquired: Mankotia tells army

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Raising the plight of farmers, former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia demanded early release of land compensation to aggrieved farmers whose agriculture land has been acquired by the army.

In a meeting of Panthers Kisaan Council, NPP President informed that one day hunger strike would be staged on 30 August at Udhampur by the NPP workers in support of the farmers whoes agriculture land has been acquired by the army but the compensation has not been dispersed. Mankotia warned the authorities that if compensation is not released soon they would seek Court’s intervention. Mankotia claimed that some of the farmers owning big chunk of land are left to fend themselves and are leading the life of beggars and their wards are engaged in as labourers due to non-payment of compensation despite raising the issue many time with leaders and concerned officials of the Government.

Sanjay Sharma Panthers Kisaan Council Tehsil President disclosed that in coming days, committees would be constituted in every nook and corner of the Udhampur. Some of the farmers who were present at the meeting include Balwant Singh, Master Chuni lal, Naib Sarpanch Jagdish Chander, Babu Ram, Mohan Lal.