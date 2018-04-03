Release 2 pc DA in favour of employees, pensioners: NMC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President of the National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) Subash Shastri on Monday appealed to the State Finance Minister to release 2 per cent DA due from January 1, 2018 in favour of State Government employees and pensioners along with the issuance of SRO regarding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Addressing a meeting of NMC workers here, Shastri said that the release of twin benefits, long due to the salaried class and pensioners, will go a long way to provide additional financial support to meet inflationary needs.

Shastri, however, appreciated the timely initiative and pro employees friendly approach towards the employees of State Government, pensioners and daily rated workers and hoped that the government will release the DA and issuance of SRO on top priority basis.

Shastri also urged Finance Minister to allocate separate funds for immediate disbursement of dues pending for years together in favor of daily rated workers working in the various departments of the State Government so that they would heave sigh of relief. He also impressed upon the Govt. to ensure monthly payment of salary/wages on regular basis. Among others who were also present on the occasion included Rajan Babu Khajuria, B.S. Jamwal, Jaipal Sharma, Pardeep Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Vijau Bhagat, Bhupinder Singh, Ramesh Sharma, Sunil Kochar, Swarn Bhagat, Com. Barkat Ram, Subash Sharma, Pushkar Sharma, Sukhdev Singh, Tarseem Sharma, Tilak Raj and Girdhari Lal.