Relation between British policy and partition

Dr. Rajkumar Singh

After the Lahore Resolution calling for the establishment of Pakistan as a separate State, the League now advancing from its previous demands of separate electorates and special weightages to the final full-fledge demand for Pakistan or the splitting up of India into a sovereign Muslim state and a sovereign Hindu state. Its resolution resolved that it is the considered view of this session of the All India Muslim League that no constitutional plan would be workable in this country or acceptable to Muslims unless it is designed on the following basic principle, viz., that geographically contiguous units are demarcated in regions which should be so constituted with such territorial readjustments as may be necessary, that the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in a majority as in the North-Western and Eastern zones of India should be grouped to constitute “Independent States” in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign. Many sympathised with it but remained aloof and uncertain while others began to drift in a separatist direction. This led to the cry of division of India of which there were reasons, many contributory causes, errors and mistakes on every side and especially the deliberate separatist policy of the British Government.

The British policy of divide and rule at the communal level helped them in promoting and propagating the notion that Hindus and Muslims are two separate nations and cannot live together. It was not a new phenomena. It all began in the 1850s, when on the one hand the nationalist forces were awakening to the growing power of the British colonialists and had started coming together to resist it. On the other hand, the British realised that they would not be to control the ‘natives’ without creating a schism between them along communal lines. For the British, the mutiny of 1857 was their worst fears come true. It was then onward that they adopted a two-pronged policy in case of India-initiation of constitutional reforms and division of the people on communal feelings. From the record of correspondence at the India office, London, it is clear that the British conjured up, preached and propagated the two-nation theory in a deliberate and consistent manner. In 1859, the colonial administration erected a fence to separate the Babri Masjid and Ram Chabutra in Ayodhya, allowing the inner court to be used by Muslims and the outer court by Hindus.

Events moved fast. The Constitutional advance made in India by the British was not designed to hasten latter’s departure from this country but to realign the structure of collaboration and control and thus ensure the flow of advantages. With the introduction of the Mountford Reforms, Muslim identification had acquired a political edge. It became the basis for competition with non-Muslim elites for power and patronage. Friction between the communities increased as some politicians deliberately exacerbated communal tensions to get access to the institutions of power. As a result of this the Muslim identification was inextricably intertwined with the complexities of town politics. The urban areas were dominated by competing factions led by the rais who exerted influence on the politics of the mohallahs. The local neighbourhood leadership itself depended on the shifting alliances between the ulama, petty merchants and bazar factions. Now it reinforced the centrifugal tendency among urban Muslims trying to organise on the basis of religious identification and their aspirations became interlocked with the political rivalry between communities. Appeal to communal identity became the channel to power in the legislative council for urban politicians. The use of religious and cultural emblems had a varying impact, depending on the context. To unify Muslims, schismatic differences had to be temporally relegated to the background by using Islamic idioms and metaphors that only highlighted differences with non-Muslims. The conservatives exploited communalism to break the nationalist hold over Muslims. Thus the most negative aspect of the Reform was that it conceded for the first time, the separate electorates to Muslims and later extended to Sikhs and others by the Lord Southborough Committee on franchise.

Political developments around independence

The Muslim League under Jinnah continued its tirade against the Congress. The latter was also partly responsible for this state of affairs. The resignation of Congress ministries from power in 1939 on account of its differences with the British on World War II issue and the “Quit India” agitation of 1942 resulted in a disorganisation of the Congress throughout the country. The decision of the Congress to drop out from power was a mistake during which the Muslim League found an ideal chance for organising itself and participated in several provincial governments – greatly improved in its strength and mass appeal. If the Congress had not resigned from the provinces, ‘the course of Indian history might have been very different. By resigning it showed a lamentable lack of foresight and political wisdom.Apart from this the failure of the provincial Congress governments reflecting mainly the interests of the Indian bourgeoisie, to satisfy the economic and other demands of the poor strata of the Indian society, in spite of minor reforms, helped the communalist League leaders to antagonize sections of the Muslim masses against the Congress and win them for the League. It was due to the anti-Congress campaign of the League that class economic discontent and resentment of the Muslim masses were, thus through communal propaganda, canalised in communal channels and transformed into communal antagonism.

Vehement opposition by the Congress

As soon as the idea of Pakistan sparked off Moderate as well as Extremist wings of the Indian National Congress vehemently opposed it on the ground that the Indians were a homogeneous nation. They were opposed to the very principle and system of separate communal electorates and weightages. Recognising the linguistic and provincial-cultural heterogeneity of the Indian nation they held the view that the Indian people as a whole constituted the Indian nation. Nehru wondered how the country could be divided at all when there were Hindus and Muslims in each village. When he was the Congress President, wrote to Jinnah on several occasions and requested him to tell what he and the league wanted and what its definite objectives were. There were personal met by Gandhi and others and exchange of letters with Jinnah but always at hand, was the same vagueness and inconclusiveness. Even mutual discussion of the problem of Congress and the League was possible, as Jinnah said, after the former recognised publicly the latter as the sole representative organisation of the Muslims of India. Though the Congress, in the interests of the Hindu-Muslim unity, had conceded the demands of the Muslims, the depressed classes, and other minorities for separate electorates, weightages, or the reservation of seats, but acceptance of Jinnah’s condition would mean in effect to push out the Muslims from the Congress and declare that the Congress was not open to them. It was something to change the fundamental character of the Congress, and from a national organisation, open to all, convert into a communal body.