ReKs of Mandi, Sathra highlight demands

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Rehbar e Khel (ReK) teachers of Mandi and Sathra in district Poonch on Saturday held a meeting to highlight their demands with regard to fixing of basic salary and reduction in the period for their regularisation as also amendments in the concerned SRO.

The meeting was convened by district president of the ReK Association, Pervaiz Malik Afridi. The participants in the meeting put forth their view point and it was resolved to extend all support to the Association in taking up the issues at the logical conclusion.

The Association appealed to the Governor administration and Director General Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) for fulfilling the demands.