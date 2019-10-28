Reinvent FCI

Dear Editor,

We hand out huge farmer subsidies and increase MSPs only to then infructuously store excess grains in the face of hunger and malnutrition. While this calls for an expansion of the PDS operations, the key agency FCI needs to be reinvented and its remit reworked and intra-ministerial touch points specified. It keeps carrying a huge interest burden in the range of 1.5 lakh crore besides mounting wastage. The problem of excess grain stocks with the FCI is not recent. We have not addressed this serious issue for over a decade now. In 1995, we had 180% of the stipulated storage, and in 2011 more than twice. Year 2015 was no different, and now in 2019 it is even more pronounced.

R Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai.