Rehri-Farhi Union protests against administration

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rehri-Fahri Workers Union Jammu held demonstration on ninth continuous day on Monday under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at Press Club here to protest against the unwanted move of the State administration to remove Rehris-Fahris of poor workers whose livelihood depends only on their small business.

Addressing the protesting workers, Om Parkash, General Secretary of CITU urged upon the present dispensation to allow the poor workers to reinstall their Rehris-Fahris at their existing place, pay compensation to the poor workers for the loss they suffered and take strict action against the persons responsible for unlawful detention of poor workers.

He urged upon all workers to intensify their struggle till their demands are met.

Sham Parsad Kesar, Sr. leader of CITU said that the government has agreed to rehabilitate the displaced venders within a period of one month he appreciated this step of government and added that the struggle will continue till their appropriate rehabilitation.