REGULARISATION PAIN

Early this year the Jammu and Kashmir Government had issued a circular calling for safe custody of all relevant and vital records regarding regular engagement of casual and other workers in the State so that it can prevent bogus/fake entries in the list of daily-wagers eligible for regularisation. Before this State Government had notified a policy for regular engagement of casual, seasonal and daily workers also. Under the Jammu and Kashmir Casual and Other Workers -Regular Engagement Rules, 2017, the government has directed all departments to submit the proposals to the Empowered Committee in the Finance Department for scrutiny and to recommend creation of commensurate positions of ‘Government Services Assistant’ (GSA). “The departments shall constitute a departmental issue for prior examination of all the cases at the departmental level before submission of proposals to Finance Department. The committee shall examine all the cases minutely vis-a-vis the laid down eligibility criteria, leaving no scope for forwarding bogus or cases of ineligible workers.” Regularisation of contractual employees in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other states has never been a smooth affair. Political ambition to unchecked recruitments has not only created problems for the incumbents but for the state governments also. It is unfortunate that contractual employees who are in service had to resort to protest to highlight their neglect and hardships. Then Minister for Finance, Labour and Employment and Culture, Dr. Haseeb Drabu had said in the Legislative Council, that government was contemplating to formulate a new recruitment policy that would be comprehensive in nature. At that time the minister himself had accepted that there are over 61,000 casual/seasonal labourers, who have been engaged by different departments and the process of regularisation of DRWs/Work Charged Employees engaged prior to January 31,1994 as per SRO-64 of 1994 dated March 24,1994 is likely to be completed during 2015, subject to furnishing of complete proposals by departments. As regards to contractual/ad-hoc or consolidated employees, the minister said, that some employees who have yet to complete seven years of service will be regularised after completing the seven years mandatory service, the last employee who has been engaged on April 28, 2010 shall become eligible on April 28, 2017. This is what government’s stand is and casual labourers in various departments are up in arm seeking regularisation and for non-implementation financial package sanctioned by the Union Government. It is a piquant situation the State Government will be facing to solve the regularisation puzzle.