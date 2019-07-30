Regular Principals for 6 GMCs across the State

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The State
Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor,
Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the appointment of Principals for
Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and five new GMCs of Anantnag,
Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri on regular basis.
SAC approved appointment of
Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Shah (Professor) as Principal GMC Srinagar with effect from July
1, 2019. Earlier, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Shah was assigned the charge of the post of
Principal, GMC Srinagar in addition to his own duties with effect from June 30,
2019.
SAC also approved
appointment of Dr Showkat Ahmad (Professor) as Principal GMC, Anantnag with
effect from July 4, 2018, Dr. Abdul Hamid Kathoo (Professor) as Principal GMC,
Baramulla with effect from July 1, 2018, Dr. Tariq Parvez Azad (Professor) as
Principal GMC, Doda with effect from July 6, 2018, Dr. Kuldeep Singh
(Professor) as Principal GMC, Rajouri with effect from April 26, 2019 and Dr.
Sulaiman Choudhary (Professor) as Principal GMC, Kathua prospectively.
SAC accorded sanction to
the regularization of Dr. Javed Choudhary, as Principal, GMC Baramulla with
effect from July 4, 2018 to June 30, 2019 and release of grade of the post of
Principal, GMC, Baramulla with effect from July 4, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
The appointment of
Principals on regular basis will give impetus to the academic and other
activities and ensure smooth functioning of the GMCs.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper