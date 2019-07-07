Registrar Cooperative reviews working of marketing societies

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA/KISHTWAR: Registrar Cooperative Societies M M Rehman conducted two day tour of District Doda and Kishtwar. He chaired a meeting of Deputy registrar cooperative societies (Agri) Doda/Kishtwar Adil Iqbal and Deputy Registrar (C) Aashiq Hussain and staff of the cooperative societies of the district.

Registrar Cooperative Societies emphasised on the diversification of the working of cooperative societies and directed the concerned officers/officials to stay active and promote the activities and aware the general public regarding working and benefits of cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, the Registrar cooperative societies visited various locations to access the feasibility of utilization of already erected assets of the department and further directed to take these assets to new heights by renting out these assets in an open bid.