Registering documents through Revenue Deptt will encourage corruption: SRS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena has opposed the decision of Governor’s administration by which a new wing under the Revenue Department would be given the task of registering documents pertaining to property, as the decision would encourage corruption in the Revenue Department.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SRS State President, Rajiv Mahajan said delegation of powers to Revenue Department may cause problems with respect to duties, availability besides causing financial burden. “Even a small error in registration process may lead to legal problems as once a document is registered it can only be rectified and cancelled by a civil court, as all Sub-registrars go through one year training under Indian Stamp Act and Registration Act and act as additional sub-registrar in registration office,” he said.

He said that registration of various documents require a sound knowledge of the civil law and stripping judicial courts of their powers would result in hardships to people. “The aforesaid decision is allowing Revenue officials to register the documents outside the Court Complex would amount to giving them vide leverage and discretion to misuse their powers, as there are frequent complaints against Revenue officials, that they indulge in malpractices while issuing Fard Intkhab, attesting mutations etc. In this scenario, such a decision will cause hardships for people,” he added.

The judicial courts are adequately equipped with requisite legal expertise to ensure that the registration of documents does not suffer from any legal lacuna which otherwise would result in avoidable litigation, Mahajan said.