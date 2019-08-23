Register social media groups with Police: Kathua DM to admins

State Times News

Kathua: In order to check and keep a vigil over rumor mongering on social networking sites, District Magistrate, Dr. Raghav Langer has asked the administrators of social media groups to register their groups with SHO concerned, immediately.

Pertinently, the order regarding this has already been issued by the District Magistrate after receiving numerous complaints from District Police regarding circulation of irresponsible and provocative messages in the social media by unscrupulous and anti social elements.

As per DM’s order, the administrators of WhatsApp and Facebook group shall report to the nearest Police Station, any posts or rumors being circulated which are sensitive and likely to cause public disorder. Furthermore, the administrator shall be ready to bear responsibility and ownership of the content posted in the group and shall immediately delete the said comment in addition to reporting to the nearest Police Station.

Besides, each WhatsApp group admin shall immediately enable message uploading status to ‘only admins can send messages’ from today for two months till 21.10.2019, the order added.