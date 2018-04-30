Regency Honda unveils new Activa 5G

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Regency Honda, an authorized dealer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (I) Pvt. Ltd in J&K, unveiled new Activa 5G at a function held here at Wave Mall.

“The two-wheeler is fifth generation upgraded version of Honda’s iconic 110cc automatic scooter with new BSIV and AHO compliance. The price for new Activa 5G in Jammu is Rs 52,912 (ex- showroom, Jammu) for the standard variant and Rs 54,777 (ex- showroom, Jammu) for the deluxe variant,” a handout issued by Regency Honda said. “Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the 5th generation of Honda’s most selling scooter, gets full LED headlamp and position lamp and chrome garnish at the front. The new deluxe variant also gets digital-analog meter, eco speed indicator and service due indicator. The scooter gets a front hook and 4-in- lock with seat opener switch and retractable rear hook and a new muffler protector. The engine on the new Activa 5G remains unchanged and uses the same 110cc single – cylinder engine that produces 8hp and 9Nm of peak torque. At the heart of Activa is Honda’s trusted 109cc Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine. The superb net power of 8bhp@7500rpm and torque of 9Nm @ 500 rmp ensure smooth performance on road,” a release said.

With new New Matt Seiene Silver Metallic and New Matte Axis Grey Metallic colour in addition to existing trance blue metallic, pearl spartan re, black, pearl amazing white, majestic brown metallic and dazzle yellow metallic, all new Activa 5G now comes in eight stunning colours, handout stated.

The unveiling was attended by company officials along with the dealership staff and management and event was conducted by RJ’s of 91.9 Red FM, the leading FM Radio Station of the State, released added.