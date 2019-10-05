Refresher Course on PPC, GPDP, Mission Antyodaya Survey held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of Rural Development Jammu on Friday organised a training cum refresher course on Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and Mission Antyodaya Survey 2019 at Panchayat Bhawan, here. The course was attended by the District Resource Persons including ACDs, DPOs, BDOs, Inspector Panchayat of Jammu Division. Director Rural Development Jammu, State Level Master Trainer, Sudershan Kumar, imparted training to the participants on various aspects of People’s Plan Campaign which is being launched by the Union Ministry of Rural Development from 2nd of October to 31st of December 2019 and various parameters of Mission Antyodaya Survey 2019.

District Panchayat Officer, Dr. Abdul Khabir elaborated about “Role of Halqa Majlis for preparation of GPDP, demonstration on GPDP portal and usage of mobile application of Mission Antyodaya.

Dr. C.M. Seth, delivered lectures on Bio-diversity Management Committee, their functions and responsibilities to be constituted at Panchayat Level under J&K Bio-diversity Act 2002 and J&K Bio-diversity Rules 2014.

Dr, Ruchi Gupta, Asstt. Professor, J&K IMPARD, Jammu gave a presentation on Role of ERs, Gram Sabha and Ward Sabha in the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).