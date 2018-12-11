Refresher course in Human Rights concludes

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The three-week interdisciplinary refresher course in Human Rights which had begun on November 19 culminated here on Monday at University of Jammu marking the International Human Rights Day.

The course was conducted by the UGC- Human Resource Development Centre and PG Department of Home Science (Human Development). About 47 college and university faculty members of not only Jammu & Kashmir but also Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerela participated in the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilbagh Singh, DGP, J&K, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated the University for organising a refresher course on a topic which holds special relevance in today’s world. He was of the view that human beings are the ones who violate human rights. Others species in our environment including animals and birds do not violate the rights.

DGP appreciated the role of HRDC, JU for sensitising the teachers in Higher Education on the subject of Human Rights. DGP said the J&K Police is committed to the protection of the Human Rights.

“It is good to observe that the institutions like higher learning like JU accords deep respect to the working of the security forces, particularly the J&K Police in the State,” he said.

Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, JU, who was the Guest of Honour, said that through courses like these we are creating brand ambassador for safe guarding human rights. She applauded the organizers for covering themes like rights of trans-genders, disabled, which are often overlooked.

Earlier, in the programme the Course Coordinator Dr Samridhi Arora (Associate Prof) presented an overview of the activities and lectures delivered during the duration of the course.

Prominent speakers and resource persons included Prof Vijay Nagpal (Chandigarh University), Prof Kusam Lata Malik (Delhi University), Prof. Bharati (National Law University, Delhi); Dhananjay Chauhan (transgender social activist from Chandigarh), Prof. Rajinder Kachroo (Aman Foundation), Prof. Deepsikha Kotwal (CUJ), Prof. Kulwant Singh (JU), Prof. Arvind Jasrotia (JU), Prof. Vishwa Raksha (JU); Senior Advocates Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Mandeep Kaur and Jyoti Sharma; from social organizations and NGOs, Purnima (Women Helpline), Manjri (Childline India Foundation), Rajiv Khajuria (NDF) and Danyal Khan (Piramal Foundation) also shared their views.

Director HRDC Prof J.P.S Joorel also spoke on the occasion. Dr Sarika Manhas (Associate Prof) and Course Co-coordinator welcomed the guests and apprised the audience about the relevance of the refresher course in developing sensitivity towards human rights.

Vote of thanks was presented by Ranjeet Kalra, Faculty HRDC, University of Jammu. The proceedings of the day were conducted by Sanya Khan, Research Scholar, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu.

The entire refresher course was conducted under the guidance of Dr Samridhi Arora and Dr Sarika Manhas in the Department of Home Science.