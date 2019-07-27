‘Refrain from going near Chenab today’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Authorities of Salal Power Station Jyotipuram, Reasi has asked the people of the area not to venture near Chenab River on July 27 in view of periodical slit flushing from the reservoir.

“It is intimated that for silt flushing from reservoir at Salal Power Station the gates shall be opened on July 27, 2019, 5:00 AM (Morning) to 7:00 PM (Evening) as a result of this, there will be increase in flow of water and level of river Chenab may increase. Therefore, the general public of the area is informed to take proper care while moving near banks of river Chenab during this period in order to avoid any untoward incident” an official handout stated.

It further cautioned the residents of villages Dharan, Thanpal, Arnas, Sai, Lanjan, Narloo, Gari, Salmot upstream and Gujjar Kothi, Saidh Baba, Bidda, Kachhi Khera, Talwara, Nambla, Vijaypur, Bara Dari, Patta, Kanasi Patta, Jedhi, Panasa, Bhabber, Chumdian, Dera Baba Banda Bhadur, Seri and other villages downstream to avoid movement of general public, vehicles and animals near river Chenab.

“Anybody violating this instruction shall be doing so at his own risk and responsibility and the management of Salal Power Station shall not be responsible of consequence thereof,” the handout further stated.