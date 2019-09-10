Redressal of people’s issues among Govt’s top priorities: Advisor Skandan

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Monday maintained that the redressal of peoples’ genuine issues is among the Governor administration’s top priorities.

The Advisor stated this during his weekly public grievance redressal camp held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

As many as 40 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir Valley put forth their demands and grievances before the Advisor.

A deputation from Bemina, Srinagar demanded installation of street lights in their area. Similarly, another deputation from Budgam sought construction of a playing field in their area.

The deputations of Girdawar’s retired police officers, Intizamia Committee Jamia Masjid Baramulla, besides dozens of individuals from Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Verinag, Pattan, Srinagar and other areas also met the Advisor and flagged their issues and grievances and sought early redressal for the same.

A deputation of Youth Contractors Association from Shopian district demanded a representation for entry fees which was subsequently forwarded to Director Local Bodies to submit a report for redressal. While listening to the grievance, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured to address all genuine grievances on priority.