Redress problems of senior pensioners

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I would like to invite attention of the concerned authorities towards the most genuine and burning problems of senior pensioners with respect to the revision of pension/family pension under Seventh Pay Commission recommendations being implemented by the State Government.

As per standing instructions for revision of pension the concerned pensioners have to forward their file to the Office of Accountant General, Jammu/Srinagar through their respective DDO at the time of retirement which is very difficult for those who are too old and fragile to visit the office of their DDOs located in far-flung areas like Doda, Poonch, Leh, Kargil etc. I have come across a number of such very old pensioners who were too fragile to visit the office of their DDOs and told me that they are unable to get any benefit of pension revision unless the process simplified.

In this context I would like to cite two live examples of Sunderbani area. Master Nand Lal Sharma who had retired from service on April 30,1996 has expired in the last week of September this year without getting the benefits of pension revision because of the fact that he could not visit the office of his DDO due to his illness and ultimately died leaving behind one unmarried daughter who will have to run behind the pension case. Another similar example is of late Seva Ram,a retired Police Sub Inspector who had expired in January,1995. The office of his DDO is located at Batmaloo, Srinagar which could not be reached by the concerned family members. Consequently, the pension could not be revised. One selection grade retired constable of village Dsndesar told that he was crossing ninety-six years of age and was unable to visit the office of his DDO at Poonch.

In this way they may be many more fragile and disabled pensioners who would be unable to attend the office of their DDOs and as such may be quite unable to get any benefit of pension revision. Hence, the concerned authorities of Finance Department should relax and simplify the process of pension revision. As all details of pay particulars are available in the PPO, the concerned treasury officers should be assigned the task of pension revision on the basis of enteries in the PPO so that the senior pensioners may be able to get any benefit of the scheme.

O P Sharma AMO (Retd),

Bagnoti Nowshera.