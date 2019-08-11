Redress grievances of Horticulture Marketing Officers

Dear Editor,

I would like to invite the attention of all concerned authorities towards the most genuine and burning problems of officers and officials of Horticulture planning and Marketing department. Though there are many problems being faced by all cadres of employees of this department , yet only the most burning problems are being mentioned here.

To mention here, the author was appointed as Assistant Grading and Marketing Officers through J K state Public Service Commission in the year 2000 and has superannuated in the year 2017 while working on the post of Area Marketing Officer, but without getting any pecuniary benefit of the said post. As the author found that there was no seniority list of all the gezetted officers of the department,he had raised the issue before all the authorities including ministers and commissioners, but all in vain till his retirement. However,as many as seventeen AGMOs including the author were placed as incharge Area Marketing Officers in the year 2013 who were assigned all the duties and responsibilities of the post, but without any grade benefits. The author was posted as AMO, Chandigarh with the additional charge of AMO, Amritsar (Punjab) from where he was transferred to and posted as Area Marketing Officer Rajouri-Poonch and left no stone unturned in discharging his duties and responsibilities, but it is a matter of utter pain that he could not even know his seniority position till date. Similar is the fate of all others.

Similar is the position of non gazetted cadres. There are no seniority lists, no DPC meetings and no promotions of any Officer. To the knowledge and experience of the author, there prevails a system of adhocism in the department where under there are the officers who are holding the additional charge of more than two posts. Consequently, the government work has to suffer badly and the officials and officers working on the higher posts without any monetary benefits are very likely to lose interest in their jobs.

Hence the concerned authorities under governor’s Administration are requested to please look into the affairs of this department and do justice to all those working on adhoc basis as well as to those who have retired and/ or have expired after officiating on the higher posts.

O P Sharma AMO Retd,

Bagnoti Nowshera.