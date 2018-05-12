REDEFINING EDUCATION

Share Share 0 Share 0

Redefining pre-school education is something very unique a proposal by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The HRD Ministry has sought ideas from private sector for redefining pre-school education in the country. The emphasis is to improve the quality of education given at the formative stage and age of the child which defines his or her personality. Formative education had been one of sector which needed a revamping as government or private sector alone cannot solve the humongous task of redefining the pre-school education system. “The volume or size can come from government, but quality will come from the private sector”, feels HRD’s School Education Secretary Anil Swarup. He was speaking at the conference ‘Re-imagining Pre-school Education’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). “Today, one of the most challenging task in pre-school education is the lack of trained teachers. Those from private sector to submit should submit ideas to government with a focused approach,” he said. “The idea has to be politically acceptable, socially desirable, technologically feasible, financially viable and administratively doable,” Swarup added. Innovations have been on even in the developed countries of the west as early school education is to co constructing with children as to where their ideas may go; how can public educators with mandated pre-determined curriculums move toward a child led approach? How can public school teachers shift from the traditional role of planner to guide and co-constructor, facilitator, researcher, and documentarian; looking at effective and efficient ways to balance what is mandated and what is important to the children. Most of the education pattern practiced in India is more of imported nature with less emphasis on local or domestic information which ultimately fails to create the much needed inquisitiveness in the child to understand the local or domestic environment. Formative education is where child has to be made comfortable with the outside world. There is no doubt that the private sector has effectively provided itself as an alternative to government institutes, and in the past decade or so, it has certainly led the charge of high quality pre-school education in the country but pre-School education in India is a dream not yet realized completely; it is a problem that we are still trying to overcome even after all the advances made.