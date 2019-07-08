Red Cross trains students on first-aid

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region organised a first-aid training programme for the group of students of Jammu University, MAM college, GGM Science College, Commerce College and AMT school GMC, Jammu.

This training is of sixteen hours designed for anyone to learn about first aid kit, traumas/ accidents, transportation of injured patient, management of massive bleeding, fracture, shock, heart attack, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) etc.

Theoretical and practical demonstrations were imparted by the Sr. Consultant, Dr. Shelly Mahajan assisted by Kanchan Devi, Sup. Pharmacist. The exam was conducted by Dr. Rajinder Thappa assisted by Joginder Kumar, Pharmacist.

Dinesh Gupta, Secretary Indian Red Cross society, Jammu Region interacted with the trainees and briefed them about the very purpose of this training and how they can also be of a great help to others in their normal day to day life by applying the knowledge of First-Aid acquired by them.