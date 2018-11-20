Red Cross provides financial assistance to army porter’s family

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu on Monday extended a financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the family of army porter.
Pertinent to mention here that Deepak Kumar was working as a Porter with the army who was unfortunately died on November 9, 2018 due to sniper shoot from across the border.
Indian Red Cross Society officials comprising Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary, Neeraj Anand, President, Chambers of Traders Federation and Member Executive Committee, IRCS and an Intern Kunika Vashishta visited village Bhalwal Bharta, Pargwal and in the presence of SDM, Khour Devinder Kumar and Tehsildar, Pargwal Ram Pal Sharma handed over two cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to Kunti Devi mother of deceased Deepak Kumar for livelihood of the bereaved family.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper