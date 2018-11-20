Red Cross provides financial assistance to army porter’s family

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu on Monday extended a financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the family of army porter.

Pertinent to mention here that Deepak Kumar was working as a Porter with the army who was unfortunately died on November 9, 2018 due to sniper shoot from across the border.

Indian Red Cross Society officials comprising Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary, Neeraj Anand, President, Chambers of Traders Federation and Member Executive Committee, IRCS and an Intern Kunika Vashishta visited village Bhalwal Bharta, Pargwal and in the presence of SDM, Khour Devinder Kumar and Tehsildar, Pargwal Ram Pal Sharma handed over two cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to Kunti Devi mother of deceased Deepak Kumar for livelihood of the bereaved family.