Red Cross imparts awareness among district officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: For timely and effective delivery of aid and relief during any untoward incident, there should be preparedness and proper coordination between different volunteer organisations like Indian Red Cross Society, NCC, NSS, Civil Defence and District Administration which can work as helping hands. Such organisations should meet at least once in three months to make plans for effective launch of operations during calamities, disasters etc and they should remain ready across the J&K UT for any relief and rescue operation besides should also conduct timely exercises to check their preparedness.

This was said by Secretary of IRCS Jammu, Dinesh Gupta during a sensitisation programme for district officers on the activities carried out by the Red Cross Society and how they can contribute and support these activities in serving humanity.

DC Kathua, O P Bhagat who is also the chairman of District Red Cross Society said that awareness camps for frontline workers to assist quick response cell will be organized along the length and breadth of the district to establish better coordination mechanism. Programme Manager, IRCS J&K, Imran Muzaffar informed the house that Youth Led programmes will be commenced in 4 Degree Colleges of Kathua district besides training to teachers will be provided for conducting first aid and disaster relief activities.

Treasurer IRCS J&K, G A Qureshi, ASP, Ramnish Gupta, CPO, Uttam Singh, CMO, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary,DIO, P.D.Sharma DSWO, Abdul Raheem, DTO, Nagesh Jamwal, ARTO, Neeraj Sharma, Exe. Secy., O P Sharma and other district officers were present in the meeting.