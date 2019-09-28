Recruitment of Para-Medics in Railways; verification completed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Jammu-Srinagar has completed the Document verification (DV) of 103 candidates for various posts of Para-Medical Categories.

As per a handout of the Board, the candidates were individually informed about the DV schedule with the help of divisional administration in view of the disruption of communication system in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

“With the best efforts of the Divisional Administration a maximum number of candidates from Kashmir Division and other parts of Jammu Division attended for Document Verification without any hardship,” it stated.

The board also hailed the dedication and hard work of the teamwork of Railway Recruitment Board for successfully completing the targeted work and saving the job opportunity of many unemployed youth of J&K.