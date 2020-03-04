Recovery proceedings initiated against Udhampur MC for violation of SWM rules

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla on Tuesday directed Tehsildar Udhampur to initiate recovery proceedings of environmental compensation to the tune of Rs- 1.39 Cr along with 12 percent interest from January 6, 2020 from Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council, Udhampur.

The amount is being charged as environmental compensation imposed by J&K Pollution Control Board on the directions of NGT as provided under approved mechanism of Central Pollution Control Board, for violating solid waste management (SWM) rules, 2016 by the Udhampur MC.

It is pertinent to mention that the CEO Udhampur MC has not deposited the amount in a given time, after which an interest of 12 percent on the compensation amount has accrued.

Meanwhile, the DC impressed upon MC Udhampur to implement the guidelines of NGT for disposal of waste in letter and spirit.