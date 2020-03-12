Recovery of weapon leads to 2019 fake shoot-out

‘Conspirator’ paid Rs 40,000 for dramatic firing; loses wife, as well as his right arm

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a dramatic sequence of events, arrest of a notorious interstate weapon dealer Vikas Kumar alias Vicky, son of Gian Chand, along with his accomplice Kunwer Yogesh, son of Kunwer Sundar Singh, both residents of Gorkha Nagar and recovery of a pistol at Bishnah lead to cracking of fake shootout case registered in Gandhi Nagar Police Station in the year 2019 wherein conspirator Yogesh had paid Rs 40,000 for dramatic attack on him wherein he ultimately lost his right arm and also his wife as he wanted to get his in-laws booked for the fake shoot-out incident.

According to report, a special police team led by SDPO R S Pura Shabir Khan and SHO Bishnah Deepak Pathania on Wednesday intercepted Vikas and his accomplice at Bishnah and recovered a pistol, magazine and three cartridges from their possession. Subsequently, the duo was arrested and motorcycle on which they were travelling was seized. Consequently, FIR 44/2020 under Sections 3 and 25 Arms Act was lodged at Police Station Bishnah. As the inquest proceedings were initiated and both accused were subjected to thorough questioning, startling facts were revealed with regard to fake shootout case dated August 21, 2019 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

As the arrested duo spilled the beans things become clearer and clearer with regard to conspiracy in the shoot-out case. It came to fore during investigation that Yogesh hatched a conspiracy in connivance with his friend Dalvinder Bahu to entrap his in-laws by paying him Rs 40,000 and staging shootout incident which somehow didn’t work and the bullet hit Yogesh’s right arm which lead to its amputation.

Subsequently, FIR 225/2019 under Sections 307 RPC and 3/25 Arms Act was lodged at Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

With today’s arrest the false shoot out case of 2019 was cracked successfully. More arrests in these cases are likely to be executed in the coming days. The arrests were made by SHO Bishnah Inspector Deepak Pathania, under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu Raja Aadil Hamid and SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil.