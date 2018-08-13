RECOVERY OF RS 30 LAKH: Absconding Rohingyas give tough time to police, investigating agencies

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Four days after the police teams recovered cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh from a Rohingya settlement on the outskirts of Jammu, the police and local intelligence agencies are struggling to locate absconding members of the family.

In the absence of any other credible leads, the police is keeping fingers crossed and groping in the dark over the source of money and the identity of individuals who gave it to these illegal immigrants.

With Independence Day celebrations round the corner, the entire focus of the police is to prevent any terror related incident in connivance of these illegal immigrants.

Preliminary inquiries and interrogation of close family members have so far revealed that in all likelihood the Rohingyas were part of some module, entrusted with the responsibility of carving out a safe hideout for some foreign or local terror outfit, before sending them for executing the terror plot in and around the venues of Independence Day celebrations.

Highly placed police sources revealed that the absconding Rohingyas have abandoned their mobile numbers and may also posses another set of SIM cards to stay in contact with their handlers.

STATE TIMES in the past had also exposed deep rooted nexus of distributors of private network operators as majority of Rohingyas have been using SIM cards outsourced from these distributors. Interestingly, these people have also submitted their UNHCR cards and affidavits to procure SIM cards in the absence of any other address proof.

On the other hand, police has beefed up security in and around camps where large number of illegal immigrants have been camping to prevent any attack on their settlements by agitated local residents and political workers to vent their ire.