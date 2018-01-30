Recording of statements in Shopian case to begin today

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The inquiry officer appointed to probe the killing of two civilians allegedly in Army firing in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir will begin recording statements of witnesses from on Tuesday.

“According to the District Magistrate, Shopian, in order to ascertain the facts of January 27 firing incident at Ganowpora, all interested persons can record their statements within a week’s time from January 30, 2018,” an official spokesperson said today. The statements can be recorded in the office of District Magistrate, Shopian, the spokesperson added.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had ordered a magisterial probe into incident where alleged firing by Army personnel on a stonepelting mob left two dead and nine injured.

The Army has said that its personnel opened firing in self defence after seven soldiers were injured in stonepelting and there was an attempt to snatch the weapons of a JCO by the mob.