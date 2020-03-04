Reconsider scraping of J&K Bank recruitment: YLA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young Leaders Association Jammu & Kashmir urged government to reconsider the decision of scrapping recruitment of 250 Probationary Officers and 1200 Banking Associates in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Maheshwar Vishwakarma, Interim President of the Association said, “The decision like this is very disturbing not only for the candidates who have qualified mains and were preparing for interviews but also for unemployed youth who are in search of jobs.”

“The government scrapped the recruitment process citing ‘legal infirmities’ in the ongoing examination process, so our question to government is simple and straight, if there were legal infirmities in the recruitment process then why did they took so much time to declare that? This decision has left students devastated. Many students had left their jobs to appear in this exam, so that they have an opportunity to work in their own state,” he said, adding that students are also worried about how to study again when there is a blanket ban on internet in Jammu and Kashmir as many of the students have earlier prepared by joining online lectures and mock test.

The association members requested the Lieutenant Governor to look into the matter.